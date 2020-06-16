North Ridgeville City Schools offering virtual learning options for students this fall

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — While concerns about COVID-19 have left the start of the new school year still up in the air, some school districts are moving forward with plans to offer online classes.

Administrators with the North Ridgeville City Schools gave the green light to virtual instruction as an option in the fall, after taking a survey of parents.

“25% of parents weren’t comfortable with having their kids in the classroom, 35% of parents aren’t comfortable with students eating in a lunchroom, and you find that same number generally riding the bus as well,” said David Pritt, NRCS Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Since no decision has been made about school guidelines in the Fall, administrators are facing the challenge of putting together both an in-school curriculum and an online teaching program, in a district that is already facing overcrowding issues.

NRCS Director of Technology Paul Hieronymus told Fox 8: “A teacher could be teaching to the on-site group but have a group of those students being at home doing remote over Zoom to be able to receive that instruction, that piece and a possible switching of those groups as the week progresses.”

Administrators say online instruction could create some scheduling conflicts, so the school district is asking students and their families to commit to online classes through the first semester, which ends in January.

The new world created by COVID-19 is forcing parents to choose which option is best for their child.

“It’s just weighing the aspect of socialization and safety, trying to figure what’s the best choice for her,” said Matthew Hedberg, the father of a 14-year-old student. “She’s a smart girl so we know she’ll do well in either, but trying to figure out which one is going to give her the best support role going forward.”

All involved in the decision-making process are concerned about how online instruction might affect the development of students.

“Especially with the lower grade levels going on, there’s always that powerful piece of having play time, or the collaborative activities that they would do,” Hieronymus said. “We are going to try to find ways of doing that through video, through break-out rooms and through the activities that they are going to be doing.”

Administrators say the good news is that teachers and many students in the district already have experience with online instruction, as a result of the coronavirus shutdown in mid-March.

A number of students have already signed up for online classes. The district will be hosting a series of web seminars starting on June 30 to answer any additional questions.

