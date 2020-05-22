North Randall mayor says Amazon took necessary coronavirus precautions at fulfillment center

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW)– North Randall Mayor David Smith said it appears Amazon took all necessary precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus at its fulfillment center.

This comes following the death of an employee at the North Randall fulfillment who tested positive for COVID-19. According to Amazon, the woman was last at work on April 8. The site was notified of her test results on May 8.

Smith issued a news release on Friday. First, he expressed his condolences to the employee’s family.

He also said he reached out to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health immediately after learning about the positive case at the Amazon facility.

According to the mayor, management at Amazon has been enforcing social distancing, work spaces were modified to allow for more space in between workers and disinfecting spray stations were installed. Amazon also hired an a professional sanitation company to clean common surfaces and it suspended its attendance policy.

“It’s tragic to witness the effects of this pandemic, but it’s also reassuring to know that in a work environment such as Amazon, they are taking the proper measures to flatten the curve and to provide the safest work environment possible under the current conditions,” Smith said.

As of Friday, Amazon made it mandatory for every employee to have their temperature taken at the beginning of their shift, according to Smith.

