North Olmsted varsity football team quarantined after member tests positive for COVID-19

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — The North Olmsted varsity football team has been placed under quarantine after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

North Olmsted City Schools says they immediately canceled practice following the positive result, notified the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and began contact tracing.

Due to the fact that football is a contact sport and several players have had direct contact with the sick individual, ODH instructed the district to quarantine the entire team.

All practices and team activities were canceled, including the team’s opening game that was scheduled for August 28.

The district says practices and team activities will be allowed to resume on September 1 for individuals who are symptom-free.

“We recognize the disappointment of these cancellations, but we will continue to follow the instructions provided by the Ohio Department of Health in order to keep our students safe and healthy. We would like to remind our families that it is important to self-report symptoms and/or test results in an effort to keep everyone in our school community safe,” Athletic Director Mike Ptacek said in a press release.

North Olmsted officials are continuing to monitor this situation and will update players, families and community members with new information as it becomes available.

