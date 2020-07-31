North Olmsted City Schools cancels all extracurriculars amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted City Schools has canceled all extracurricular activities in response to recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. (Watch the video above for more information on CCBH’s recommendations.)

The health department released guidelines on Thursday offering recommendations for safely reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district announced Friday that all extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice, effective immediately.

Superintendent Michael E. Zalar released a statement on the decision. It reads in part:

Yesterday the Cuyahoga County Board of Health released additional guidance and recommendations for school districts throughout the county. This guidance strongly recommends that all extra-curricular activities and sports be cancelled. Effective immediately all extra-curricular activities are suspended until further notice. As a district we take the recommendations from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health seriously when making decisions that impact the health and safety of the nearly 3,800 students in our district. Suspending student activities is not ideal, but we believe it is necessary in order to protect our students and school community.

Additionally, the district acknowledged that the Cuyahoga County Board of Health also recommended schools start the 2020-21 academic year remotely.

Over the next few days, North Olmsted City Schools will be re-evaluating their restart plan to account for these new recommendations.

More information about the upcoming school year will be released to citizens next week.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: