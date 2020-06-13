North Myrtle Beach restaurants temporarily close after positive COVID-19 tests

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Restaurants and bars across the country have had to temporarily shut their doors due to an employee testing positive for the new coronavirus.

It’s happening along the Grand Strand, too.

The Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach announced Friday on Facebook that it was temporarily closing after learning an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Oscar’s Food & Spirits, also in North Myrtle Beach, shared similar news Friday online, announcing it was temporarily closing because an employee tested positive. The restaurant added that it will re-clean and test all employees before reopening.

North Myrtle Beach’s Rockefellers Raw Bar meanwhile said it will be closing for a few days to have its employees tested.

