North Canton siblings create ‘Newsies’ parody about quarantined life

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A video parody of a song from the Broadway show “Newsies” has gone viral and it was created by a local family.

“A bunch of friends of my mom started messaging her and sending her that ‘One Day More’ parody of ‘Les Miserables’ that a British family did,” said Corrie Vannatta, 20, of North Canton.

So all five of the Vannatta kids decided to make a video of their own.

“I had actually had been in Hoover High School’s production of Newsies back in February so I knew all the music,” said Cade, 16.

The video is based on the song “Carrying the Banner.” It was uploaded to Facebook and within hours, the views skyrocketed.

“We were all shocked. And my mom was scrolling through facebook and saw that Jeremy Jordan had reposted it, after he did that they went up faster than ever,” said Caleigh, 12.

“Jeremy Jordan, the star of the original ‘Newsies’ on Broadway said it was brilliant. That was mind-blowing. Absolutely amazing,” said Cole, 18.

The kids come from a family of singers. All five kids participate in theater.

“There is nothing more rewarding than watching your kids enjoy something and be good at it,” said Colleen, their mother.

“Everything is boring. We just wanted to make something fun, for people to have fun with,” said Cam, 14.

As for any future videos?

“We get asked that so much. My mom did say she would leave us alone after this one. Maybe,” said Cole.