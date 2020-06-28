North Canton restaurant temporarily closes after staff around person with coronavirus

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– Twisted Citrus in North Canton is temporarily closing its doors.

The restaurant said several staff members recently attended a celebration with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. That individual is asymptomatic, according to the restaurant.

“As with most small businesses our staff is incredibly close. Over the years we have seen relationships lead to marriage, welcomed babies and watched people form strong friendships. During this particular moment in time, the downside to having a close staff is when socializing outside of work can have a far- reaching impact,” Twisted Cirtus said in a post on its Facebook page.

“Because such a high number of staff from this location were present and possibly exposed, we have decided it would be best to close this location temporarily in order to give these individuals time to quarantine and test themselves.”

It plans to reopen after the Fourth of July.