North Canton police advise not calling 911 for COVID matters unless it’s an emergency

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the North Canton Police Department urge residents to only call 911 for emergencies.

In a Facebook post (seen below), the department said “We understand the importance of staying safe this holiday season, but please don’t call our emergency lines with health order complaints.”

Ohio has recently issued a statewide curfew (as seen in the video above), while Cuyahoga County has a stay-at-home order in place. Police asked residents to think before calling 911, and said people should not call the line if they see someone violating curfew, not wearing a mask or throwing a large house party.

Instead, questions regarding COVID-19 can be directed to 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). The Cuyahoga County Board of Health can be reached at 216-201-2000

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: