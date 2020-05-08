No timeline for reopening daycares, churches, gyms, or BMVs in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – While salons, restaurants, and bars got their reopening plans Thursday, there are still many businesses that have no timeline on what changes they’ll need to make to get back to work.

Here’s what is still closed:

BMVs

Ohio’s 181 BMV locations closed in March.

Only 5 remain open for specific services that are essential to the supply chain.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said earlier this month that BMVs would reopen in May.

An exact date has not been set.

CHURCHES

Churches were not closed by the state government.

However, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine asked people and religious institutions to exercise good judgment to keep people safe.

The decision to close was made by most churches following the state order banning mass gatherings.

That was later reinforced with the state’s Stay-at-Home order.

DAYCARES

Gov. DeWine said he hoped to make that announcement Monday, May 11.

Daycares that have remained open are operating on a pandemic license which has strict limitations.

“What is challenging about child care is, is how do you reduce the chances of spread in that setting with kids..and make it so that the child care provider can actually financially do it,” DeWine said Thursday.

Regarding summer camps, DeWine says decisions on that are still a work in progress.

GYMS/RECREATION

The state currently has no timeline on when plans will be announced for gyms, which are included in a group with entertainment and recreation.

This also covers public swimming pools and amusement parks, and “all places of amusement.”

In addition, state rules currently don’t allow any spectator sports.

Here’s the full list:

Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities

Gambling industries

Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas

Movie theatres, performance theatres, and concert and music halls

Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities

Parades, fairs, festivals, and carnivals

Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds, and funplexes

Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites, and similar institutions

Country clubs and social clubs

Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues

Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms, and yoga studios

Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households.

Residential and day camps.

