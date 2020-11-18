No skating rink in Public Square this season because of COVID-19 spikes

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Public Square will not operate this holiday season because of the ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases.

Public Square announced the decision on Wednesday.

Families are still invited to come downtown to see the Winterfest light display while maintaining social distance and following the new, stated-mandated 10 p.m. curfew, the news release said.

On Wednesday, Cuyahoga County and Cleveland officials announced a stay-at-home health advisory. Residents are asked to only leave their homes for work, school and essential items, like groceries, and medical treatment.

