No return to full-time, in-person learning for North Ridgeville City Schools

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– North Ridgeville City Schools will remain in its current learning format for the rest of the school year, the district announced on Tuesday.

The district has offered hybrid in-person and full-time remote options since academic year began in August.

“The North Ridgeville City Schools believe it was essential to offer parents the opportunity to provide input about the possibility of returning to school in-person five days a week,” superintendent Roxann Ramsey-Caserio said in a news release. “The district thoroughly considered families’ thoughts and concerns and ultimately decided to remain in the current learning format for the remainder of the school year.”

She said parents were concerned about student scheduling, timing and physical distancing.

According to the superintendent, North Ridgeville City Schools would have been able to start in-person instruction five days a week in April at the earliest. The district said it would have needed to extend spring break by at least two weeks to prepare.

Ramsey-Caserio said the district is planning for full-time, in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health allowed access to COVID-19 vaccines for school employees as long as districts agreed to resume in-person learning by March.

“We are glad the school district has kept its agreement to give their students access to in classroom instruction,” the governor’s office said on Tuesday.