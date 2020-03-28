‘No one is immune from this virus’: Mayor Jackson urges Clevelanders to follow stay-at-home order

CLEVELAND (WJW) — With confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the rise, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is urging citizens to abide by Governor Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

Mayor Jackson reminds Clevelanders what this order means for them.

All non-essential businesses are closed

Residents are asked to stay at home unless any of the following reasons occur: For health and safety including emergency service, medical supplies and medication For necessary supplies and services such as groceries or supplies needed to work at home For outdoor activity such as walking and biking. Parks are open, playgrounds are closed. Certain types of work that are deemed essential services To take care of others including family members, friends or pets

Bulk pick-up has been suspended in Cleveland until April 2020. Trash and sewer services remain active.

Officers will continue to enforce laws and ordinances but will limit non-essential contact with others

The deadline for the Mayor Frank G. Scholarship deadline has been extended to April 20

The mayor says it is essential to follow this order and help prevent further spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

“No one is immune from this virus and Cuyahoga County has the highest number of cases in the state of Ohio,” said Mayor Jackson. “It is important to do your part — stay home, maintain social distances.”

If you have any questions regarding the coronavirus and stay-at-home order, Ohioans are encouraged to call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4ASKODH.