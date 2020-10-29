No Ohio counties move into purple level of coronavirus risk system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– None of the three counties previously at risk, Cuyahoga, Clark and Hamilton, moved to the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

The color-coded map determines a county’s coronavirus exposure and spread. The latest ranking was released during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on Thursday.

“The good news is that we have no purple or watch-list counties. The bad news is the virus is spreading significantly throughout this state,” DeWine said.

There are now 43 counties at the red level, which is up from 38 last week. That is equivalent to 78 percent of the population. Just two counties are yellow.

New counties in the red include Ashtabula and Trumbull. Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties remain at red. A majority of Northeast Ohio counties also meet the CDC guidelines for high COVID-19 incidence.

Under the purple level, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health strongly encourages school district to move to a model where all students and teachers engage in virtual-only classes, activities and events. It’s also recommended that businesses return to practices implemented at the start of the pandemic.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the indicators are new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



