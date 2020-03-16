No dining in: Local restaurants begin delivery, takeout only amid coronavirus crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- On Sunday, Governor Mik DeWine announced all restaurants and bars were to close to dine-in customers at 9 pm for the foreseeable future.

The major announcement was perhaps the most aggressive measure taken within a week by the state to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I think of all the places that I've eaten across the state of Ohio, many small business owners who this is going to hurt greatly. I'm also aware of the many fine people who work in these establishments, work in these restaurants, work in the bars who will not have a job," said DeWine.

Boby Sotka, the owner of Three Palms Pizzeria and Bakery in Crocker Park said he was shocked as he watched the announcement. "My mind went right to my employees and their near future. Obviously it's some troubling times for everyone but the day to day operations of their lives are at a standstill."

DeWine said the closure to dine-in patrons will be in place "as long as it needs to. "The establishments will be able to continue to carry out and delivery services but for owners like Sotka, that makes up a very small part of their business. "I employ over 30 employees right now and my carry out for carry out only I probably only employ 3."

In the Tremont neighborhood of Cleveland, Fahrenheit owner Rocco Whalen told us his mind is also on his dozens of employees.

"First and foremost my staff is the absolute first responsibility and that's where my entire thought process is right now."

It was announced Sunday by Lt. Governor Jon Husted that the Governor would sign an executive order to make several changes to the state unemployment law.

"We will be broadening the current state policy to clarify that individuals that are quarantined by a health professional or their employer are considered to be unemployed and will not be subject to the requirements to actively seek work during the period of this emergency."

The closure comes two days before a popular holiday. "We're all sitting on some inventory, I mean there's people right now who have some St. Patrick's day inventory ready to go and coolers full of product for the beverage segment," said Whalen.

The state said restaurant and bar owners now have the option to return unopened high proof liquor products bought within the last 30 days to the agency they purchased them from.

A sign at Flannery's Pub in the East 4th district of Cleveland says "We'll Be Back, Stronger Than Ever." The owners there too telling us they are thinking primarily about their staff.

As restaurant and bar doors lock indefinitely to dine-in customers, the owners we spoke with agreed we have to meet this crisis as a community.

Whalen says he plans to use much of the leftover inventory to help charities and local churches like St Augustine.

They also understand the gravity of the situation we’re currently in.

"I do believe that everyone will rally together in this," said Sotka.<

"We're going to do the best we can, we're going to roll up our sleeves as I said, we've done it before," said Whalen.