No confirmed coronavirus cases in Ohio; 212 under public health supervision

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, the Ohio Department of Health said in its latest report on the illness on Tuesday.

One person is under investigation. Six people under investigation tested negative.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 212 individuals in the state under public health supervision. These are travelers referred to the health department for monitoring and includes people who completed the self-monitoring period. They are not exhibiting symptoms.

As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control reported 53 confirmed cases in the United States. The majority of the patients traveled to China or were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Symptoms of coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19, include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The CDC said it believes symptoms appear between two and 14 days after exposure. The virus spreads by person-to-person contact and contact with infected surfaces or objects.

Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan City, China and has now been found in 37 locations. The immediate risk to the general American public is low, according to the CDC.

“It’s important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic,” the CDC said.

The Ohio Department of Health updates its coronavirus reports every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

