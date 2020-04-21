Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Tuesday, April 21
No clear answer on when Ohio salons, barbershops will reopen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– It’s a frequently-asked question for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: When will salons and barbershops reopen?

While DeWine has said some businesses will slowly begin to reopen starting May 1, it does not appear that getting a haircut will make the list.

“The real question comes down to can it be done safely? It’s obviously, by its nature, something that’s very close contact,” DeWine said. “You cannot stay 6 feet away and do that.”

The governor said he is exploring options with the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board.

