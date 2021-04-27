No appointment necessary: Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines available at Wolstein Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University is open for walk-up coronavirus vaccinations.

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., anyone over the age of 16 can go to the facility to get vaccinated.

The facility is open until 8 p.m. 7 days a week.

The hope in making walk-up appointments available is that it will provide more access to people who may have been limited by trying to sign up for a specific timeslot and others who may have transportation limitations.

The Ohio Department of Health shows just over 39% of the population has started the vaccination process.

There are free parking options around the site.

City of Cleveland map

If you have any questions, call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.