Ohio day care centers: No announcement on reopening

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will not be making an announcement on reopening childcare during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.

DeWine said they are still working on protocols to protect children and employees. He said it will not be long until they are in a position to make the announcement.

“I do not intend to move forward on opening childcare centers until Ohio has the most-science based and safety-based plan that put we can together. And that’s my commitment,” DeWine said.

“Childcare is a necessity for working families as they go back to work. There are risks associated with action and there are risks associated with inaction as we move forward.”

DeWine closed the state’s day cares on March 26. Facilities were able to apply for a temporary pandemic childcare license that came with the following restrictions:

There should be no more than six children in a class.

Ratios must be kept at one teacher to no more than six children.

Children whose parents are employed by the same entity should be kept together whenever possible.

The same teachers and children in each room should be maintained whenever possible.

There should be limited use of shared space or mixing of groups.

If shared space is used, a rigorous cleaning schedule must be in place.