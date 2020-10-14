(AP)– Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference’s biggest regular-season showdown.
Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn’t have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.
Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- What is the difference between the flu and COVID-19?
- GOP argues Barrett is qualified to serve on the Supreme Court; Dems worry she won’t be impartial
- Medina police report increase in bus stop violations, officers to start riding on buses
- Nick Saban, Alabama AD Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19
- Dems compare Barrett to late Justice Scalia on third day of hearing