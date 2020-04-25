NFL will match donations to fight coronavirus, commissioner announces

29 Jan 1999: A general view of the NFL Endzone Logo before the Super Bowl XXXIII Game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Denver Broncos at the Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The New England Patriots square off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX February 6, 2005 in Jacksonville, Florida.

(AP) — The NFL will provide a dollar-for-dollar match on Friday of every donation to its fundraiser to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the matching donations by the league at the beginning of Friday night’s broadcast of Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft.

Money raised during the “Draft-a-Thon” will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts and pay tribute to healthcare workers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

Donations will be divided among six charities: the Salvation Army, the American Red Cross; CDC Foundation’s All of Us; and the COVID-19 response funds of Feeding America, Meals on Wheels America and United Way.

The “Draft-a-Thon” had raised more than $4 million by early Friday evening.