CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Dean passed away Wednesday at the age of 68.
The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher had been hospitalized since last week due to coronavirus, according to a former teammate.
Former 49ers safety Dwight Hicks said Dean was in intensive care in a post on social media.
Dean was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2008.
He won Super Bowls XVI and XIX with San Francisco.
He was drafted in 1975 and retired with the 49ers in 1985.
Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker released a statement about his passing.
“The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Fred Dean. He exemplified many of the values learned from this great game – commitment, integrity, courage – over the course of his life. Our thoughts and prayers are with Fred’s wife, Pam, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Fred’s memory.”
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- NFL Hall of Famer Fred Dean dies at 68; reports indicate he was battling coronavirus
- Is your burger on the list? List of 101 top hamburgers in the U.S. include a NE Ohio favorite
- Case Western faces class action lawsuit for services students paid for and couldn’t use during pandemic
- Sorority sisters in the club no one ever wanted to join
- Another wave? Ohio governor blames complacency for coronavirus increase