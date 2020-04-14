Next food bank drive-thru distribution in Cleveland is Thursday; here’s how to register ahead of time

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank announced its next drive-thru distribution will be this Thursday, April 16, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The food bank says — rain or shine– it will be held in the City of Cleveland Muni Lot.

A combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product will be handed out.

The food bank says anyone attending must do and adhere to the following:

· Pre-register at www.WeFeedCLE.org. You will receive a number and you will need to bring that number with you to display in your car window as part of the check-in process. This will help minimize personal contact and estimate the number of people expected to attend. Everyone is strongly encouraged to pre-register. If you need help with the process, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.

· No walk up clients.

· This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food.

· Due to safety concerns, we are REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.

Here is what you need to know for travel purposes:

· Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

· Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal

· In general all other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot

The food bank says anyone who needs food assistance can call its help center to find the nearest distribution to where you live. The number to call is 216-738-2067.