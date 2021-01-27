Newly unsealed government documents reveal how Ohio, other states fare during pandemic

**The above video shows that nearly every county still labeled as state-designated red zones.**

WASHINGTON (WJW) — Federal government documents showing how each state has fared during the coronavirus pandemic have finally been made public by the Biden administration.

Officially released Wednesday, the State Profile Report documents show the data sets governors have received weekly, breaking down things like deaths, cases and hospitalizations.

Except in rare cases, when some documents were leaked, these reports were not originally meant for public consumption.

“The fact that it’s not public makes no sense to me,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told the Center for Public Integrity last year. “Why are we hiding this information from the American people? This should be published and updated every day.”

Now, the data is here.

The newly-released national rankings reveal that, from Jan. 16-22, Arizona has had the most new cases of any state per 100,000 people, and Hawaii, the fewest.

Here’s a look at death rates as seen across the country over the last few months:

Courtesy Department of Health and Human Services

And hospital admissions and deaths in Ohio specifically:

Courtesy Department of Health and Human Services

According to the new data, Ohio had reportedly vaccinated 1,233,075 people through Jan. 24.

The Department of Health and Human Services was quick to point out that data revealed in this report could look different than what each state reported.

“This may be due to differences in how data were reported (e.g., date specimen obtained, or date reported for cases) or how the metrics are calculated,” the report’s writers said.

All data for the reports was provided by the White House COVID-19 Team, Joint Coordination Cell, Data Strategy and Execution Workgroup. More reports may be released in the future.

Find Ohio’s full report below:

Find full data for all states (including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico) below: