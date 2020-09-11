Newly appointed Ohio Dept. of Health director withdraws name from consideration for position

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

*Watch Gov. Dewine’s announcement about the new director in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Newly appointed Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve has withdrawn her name from consideration for the position.

The news comes just hours after Governor Mike DeWine had announced that she had been selected for the role. Dr. Duwve cited personal reasons for her decision.

“The Governor’s administration will continue its search for a full-time Director of the Ohio Department of Health,” his office said in a press release.

Dr. Amy Acton, who was previously in charge, stepped down back in June. Governor DeWine has been working to find a replacement ever since.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app