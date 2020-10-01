Newcomerstown High School cancels football, volleyball games due to coronavirus

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – The Newcomerstown Superintendent says all high school students will be learning remotely Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2.
The district says a student-athlete tested positive for coronavirus, and now several staff members are in quarantine.
The schools says there is a lack of substitute teachers, which is why they moved to remote learning.
The district is canceling this week and next week’s high school football games.
In addition, volleyball games will be postponed or canceled through the end of next week.
