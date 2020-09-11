New York, Washington D.C. put Ohio on travel advisory list due to coronavirus spread

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. DeWine’s press conference on September 10.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Less than a month after Ohio was removed from New York’s travel advisory, it’s back on the warning list.

According to the New York advisory, anyone who travels to Ohio has to quarantine upon return.

Also, Ohio residents who want to visit New York have to fill out a Traveler Health Form.

The New York advisory states the list is based on a “seven day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10% or number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents.”

Ohio is one of 35 states on New York’s travel advisory.

Ohio is also on the warning list for Washington, D.C.

Washington D.C. lists Ohio as a high-risk area, along with 29 other states.

The advisory doesn’t list the criteria for designating a state as high-risk.

Ohio issues travel advisories for states with a 15% or higher positivity rate.

Ohio lists its own coronavirus positivity rate as 4%.