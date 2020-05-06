New York Times video examines Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s popularity

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– A new video from the New York Times dissected the message and rise in popularity of Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton.

Acton was the last person appointed to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s cabinet, but she quickly became well known as coronavirus spread to the state. Each day, the governor and the health director hold news conference with the latest information on the virus.

The New York Times video highlights Acton, her struggles with abuse and homelessness growing up, and her quick action against COVID-19. It dissects the language she uses, providing a warning for negative news, admitting the unknown and viewing vulnerability as a strength.

The opinion video, called “The Leader We All Wish We Had,” gives credit to the health director for helping to compel millions of Ohio residents to stay at home.

“This is no small thing we are doing together. It is so incredibly hard to shut down our lives the way we have. I am absolutely certain you will look back and know you helped save each other,” Acton said during an April news conference.

Tributes to Acton have popped up all over social media, including Lego sets, Easter eggs and children dressing up as the state’s top doctor. She is the first doctor appointed to lead the state’s health department.

The decisions by DeWine and Acton to shut down much of the state’s businesses have been met with some resistance. Over the last few weeks, protesters gathered outside the Ohio Statehouse during their daily news conferences. This past weekend, demonstrators were even outside of Acton’s home.

“I set the policy so when you don’t like the policy, demonstrate against me, that is certainly fair game. But to bother the family of Dr. Acton, I don’t think that’s fair,” DeWine said during his news conference on Monday.

