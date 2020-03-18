New York Stock Exchange temporarily closing trading floor, moving to electronic trading

NEW YORK, NEW YORK (WJW) — The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its trading floor and move entirely to electronic trading.

According to a press release, the decision was announced Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The change will go into effect on Monday, March 23.

“NYSE’s trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members,” said Stacey Cunningham, President of the New York Stock Exchange. “While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors.”

Intercontinental Exchange will continue to monitor events to determine the appropriate time to re-open the NYSE trading floors.