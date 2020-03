Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: The video above is from Gov. Cuomo's press conference 3/22/2020.

NEW YORK CITY, New York (WJW) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there are more than 15,000 coronavirus cases in the state.

4,800 of those cases were just reported yesterday.

According to FOX 5, Gov. Cuomo says people between the ages of 18-49 represent 53 percent of the total cases in New York.

The state is asking the Army Corps of Engineers to create temporary hospitals at several SUNY schools.