New restrictions limit shoppers inside stores under new stay-at-home orders

CLEVELAND (WJW)-New restrictions to limit shoppers inside stores and encourage social distancing in Ohio took effect Tuesday.



Under a new state order, essential stores that remain open must determine and post a maximum capacity of people allowed inside at any one time that can safely maintain a six-foot distance from others.



Stores must also maintain six-foot social distancing in lines, including outside, where some shoppers are waiting before being allowed in.



“As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, we’re really committed to evolving our business practices just as frequently,” said Giant Eagle spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski.



Giant Eagle said it’s now limiting shoppers to 50 percent of each store’s fire code occupancy, and it’s assigning workers to monitor social distancing.



“Even though that number posted by the entrance to the store might seem on the higher end to some of our guests, we ask them to remember these stores are large and there is space for that reduce occupancy,” Jablonowski said, noting the supermarket chain researched best practices and felt comfortable with the capacity limit.



She said Giant Eagle will also be providing personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves, to workers, staggering open register lanes to every other where possible and is considering making aisles one-way.



“We’re really looking into any opportunity to streamline that experience and help to guide people through a more socially distanced shopping experience,” Jablonowski said.



The new state mandate comes after many stores have taken other steps including installing plexiglass barriers at check out and floor markers to encourage social distancing.



State officials still suggested people avoid unnecessary trips outside the home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The new state order is effective until May 1.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction