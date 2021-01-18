New phase of COVID-19 vaccinations brings concern about limited supply in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations is about to begin but it comes as some set to administer the vaccine are expressing concern about the limited supply.

“We have anticipated by Thursday we would be out of vaccine for our regular 1A we would have used all of the vaccine we had,” said Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

“We don’t like it, but we do know the supply is short we we’re going to work on 1B and then hopefully get more 1A vaccine.”

Starting Tuesday phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations begins in Ohio. This week marks the start of vaccinations for the general public above the age of 80 years old.

“We have a big challenge, there are 400,000 greater than 80-year-olds in the state of Ohio. “I have at least 10,000 in our health system.”

To meet demand the hospitals’ Management Services Center located at 3605 Warrensville Center Rd. in Shaker Heights will be transformed into the only UH site for thousands of vaccinations administered by appointment only.

UH plans to vaccinate at least 5,000 people in one week and is making plans to vaccinate home bound seniors.

This latest phase of vaccinations begins as the second dose of the vaccine is administered this week for University Hospitals health care workers. Dr. Simon said 80% of their caregivers have received a vaccine.

“Of our 28,000 employees we’re seeing a very high rate of compliance to vaccination,” he said.

Drive-thru vaccination clinics are underway at Summit County Public Health in Akron. Health commissioner Donna Skoda admits there are challenges ahead and some who are eligible for the vaccine have stated they want to wait before getting vaccinated.

“We respect that, but I think if they were sitting where we were sitting through and have seen what we have seen in public health they would have a very different opinion,” said Skoda. “We’ve seen individuals not having any underlying health conditions, being younger, being in good health, being in good shape, even dying.”

​A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said they have more than 4,000 doses for vaccinations this week. So far, they’ve vaccinated 28,000 caregivers which is 54% of their workforce.

Both University Hospitals, as well as the Cleveland Clinic ,said they are not delaying the length of time between a first and second dose of the vaccine. A Cleveland Clinic spokesperson said they are assured by the Ohio Department of Health there will be second dose allocations.

As virus spread continues to grow and vaccine supply remains limited health officials say when it’s your turn to get vaccinated don’t delay.

“I would encourage anyone when your turn is here take the vaccine,” said Skoda.