New order requires Ohio nursing homes to notify families of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a new state order on Monday that requires long-term care facilities to notify residents and families within 24 hours of a resident or staff member being infected with COVID-19.

Previously, the Ohio Department of Health strongly encouraged facilities to notify families, but now it is required. The health department will be providing a list on its website where a person has tested positive.

"It's not the fault of nursing homes. Most nursing homes are doing an outstanding job," said Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health investigated a cluster at ManorCare Health Services in Parma. Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake had 17 confirmed cases and five residents died from COVID-19 at Glendora Health Care Center in Wooster.

In March, the governor barred visitors from nursing homes, except in end-of-life situations, to stop the spread of the virus.