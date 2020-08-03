New Ohio coronavirus numbers: 93,963 reported cases, 3,539 reported deaths

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.
There have been 93,963 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 932 cases reported today, along with a total of 3,539 deaths (including 10 additional fatalities reported today).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 10,992 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.
Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 17,254
- Cuyahoga: 12,753
- Hamilton: 9,160
- Lucas: 4,944
- Montgomery: 4,057
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 514
- Cuyahoga: 477
- Lucas: 318
- Mahoning: 253
- Summit: 217
Gov. Mike DeWine announced where the free coronavirus testing sites would be located throughout the state this week today.
Last week, the governor proposed to move the state’s last call for alcohol to 10 p.m., and that was promptly approved by the state’s Liquor Control Commission. Over the weekend, several Northeast Ohio bars and restaurants had trouble following the new guidelines.
Last week, the governor also announced plans to downgrade all county fairs to junior fairs, and made moves to reset capacity levels at child care centers across the state.
