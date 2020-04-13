New Jersey landlord waives rent for 3 months due to coronavirus pandemic

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (WJW) — A landlord in Montclair, New Jersey, is receiving praise from many including the governor for his act of kindness.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy tweeted about it over the weekend. He said, “David Placek is a landlord with a dozen tenants. He stepped forward to give every one of them a rent holiday through June. He exemplifies the spirit we need to see right now of people stepping up to make sure others can come out of this emergency stronger. #NJThanksYou“

According to ABC 7, Placek had originally told the tenants not to worry about paying rent for April and May and then added in June, too. That’s about $50,000 in rent, according to the TV station, who says Placek owns 12 properties.

“By and large we’ve gotten a good reception from our tenants. They’re happy that we were able to do this early on and really able to show them some compassion and feelings for what they might be going through. We didn’t ask them what financial position they’re in,” Placek told ABC 7.