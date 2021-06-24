New incentive for Ohioans to get COVID vaccine

(WJW) — The Vax-a-Million just came to an end, but details on a new incentive for Ohioans who get the COVID vaccine were revealed Thursday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced this morning that DoorDash is partnering with Kroger and Giant Eagle to offer a $25 DoorDash gift card to those vaccinated at select locations.

To encourage vaccinations in Ohio, @DoorDash has partnered with @Kroger and @GiantEagle to offer a $25 Door Dash gift card to those vaccinated at select locations. The promotion runs tomorrow thru June 30. See locations below. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/I8Q888PIyl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 24, 2021

According to a press release, a total of $50,000 in gift cards will be given away to Ohioans who receive their coronavirus vaccine between June 25 and June 30.

Those who receive their vaccine at participating Kroger and Giant Eagle locations during that timeframe will get a $25 gift card; it’s while supplies last. The Kroger appointment registration can be found here. Kroger and Giant Eagle locations also offer walk-in vaccinations.

Those who are 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated.