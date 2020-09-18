New guidelines for youth athletes show players who have been exposed to coronavirus should be screened for heart issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released updated guidelines for youth athletes to return to sports following their exposure to coronavirus.

Two University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s doctors authored the paper with new data.

Dr. Chris Snyder is a cardiologist and Dr. Susanna Briskin is in sports medicine.

The guidance shows that screening for return needs to go a step beyond a basic physical and also consult with a pediatric cardiologist.

Because of limited data regarding coronavirus and children and also coronavirus and exercise, AAP recommends different levels of care depending on how severe the infection.

There’s still developing research on how coronavirus affects the heart, particularly in athletes.

Many studies have linked myocarditis as a long-term effect of coronavirus.

A recent Ohio State study of 26 athletes who tested positive for coronavirus showed four of them showed signs of myocarditis.

AAP does say youth sports are important physically and psychologically and that playing sports can boost a child’s immune system as well.