NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW)– New Franklin Officer Jason Tirbovich has recovered from coronavirus, the police department announced on Tuesday.

Tirbovich, who is the Manchester Local Schools resource officer, posted a video on the department’s Facebook page. to let students know he’s doing well.

“I miss you and can’t wait to see everybody,” Tirbovich said.

He said he plans to post videos every Tuesday to share announcements at the high school.