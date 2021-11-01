New details on the Ohio Vax-2-School lottery program: Who is eligible to enter?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — With CDC expected to recommend the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old this week, the Ohio Vax-2-School program is also expected to include that age group as soon as the recommendation is official.

The Ohio Vax-2-School program is awarding $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans with prizes including 150, $10,000 scholarships, and five, $100,000 grand prize scholarships.

Eligible Ohioans can enter here or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH once they’ve received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Nov. 2-3, CDC is expected to make the recommendation giving providers in Ohio permission to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11.

The Ohio Vax-2-School prize scholarships, awarded in Ohio 529 College Advantage plans, can be used at the Ohio college, university, technical/trade school, or career program of the winner’s choice.

More than 6.4 million Ohio residents, representing nearly 65% of Ohioans ages 12 and older, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Among Ohio’s youngest eligible residents, more than 385,000 Ohioans ages 12-17 – more than 43% of Ohioans in that age group – have started the vaccination process.

You can schedule a vaccination appointment here.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com to find out when the deadline to enter and drawing dates are announced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app