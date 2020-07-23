New data shows how many current Northeast Ohio patients are hospitalized with COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)- The Ohio Department of Health is issuing new data about how many current Northeast Ohio COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized.

Thursday afternoon an ODH spokesperson reported 414 Northeast Ohio coronavirus patients hospitalized, nearly 150 in the ICU, 67 on a ventilator and nearly 280 suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations. A spokesperson says they don’t break down cases by a specific hospital.

In a rare joint statement addressing Northeast Ohio more than half a dozen of the area’s largest health institutions are requesting the public’s help to stop the spread of virus.

“…We feel it is important to reach out together to stress the seriousness of this public health crisis,” the letter states.

The statement comes one day after Governor DeWine issued a statewide mask mandate as virus cases continue to rise.

“The ICU number is going up I would say in the ICU it’s over 50 and in the hospital it’s over 100,” said Dr. Raed Dweik, Chair of the Respiratory Institute at the Cleveland Clinic about the hospitals’ coronavirus patients. The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center reports 85 active cases of the virus and 385 convalescent cases, which a spokesperson describes as people in the process of recovering.



A Summa Health spokesperson reports they are currently treating 16 coronavirus inpatients across their facilities.



Summit County Public Health reports 56 people hospitalized in the past 30 days with coronavirus. A Cuyahoga County Board of Health spokesperson says additional virus data will be released Friday.



Dr. Dweik says he remains hopeful the mask mandate could help virus cases decline.



“If you can do masks and social distancing and an availability of ways to sanitize and wash your hands I think it would be a much, much safer to go back to any function whether it’s school or otherwise.”

The joint statement was issued by the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth System, Summa Health System, University Hospitals, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, The US Department of Veteran Affairs and The Center for Health Affairs.

