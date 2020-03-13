Coronavirus concerns impacting small businesses, some owners fear the worst

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The Cleveland restaurant crowd is thinning out as COVID-19 slows business to a crawl. Some restaurant managers say they could be facing a 50 percent loss in business, several are telling some servers to stay home.

"We’ve pretty much cut our staffing in half since this started," said Dave Flowers, who is the General Manager of Johnny's Downtown.

One of the biggest concerns for some restaurant managers is they are only at the start of a downward sales trend.

"We’re real big backers of the Cleveland independent film festival and when that happened, the cancellation, they canceled the after hours they were having here," said Flowers.



At Chicago's Home of Chicken and Waffles, nearby Mac Basketball Tournament balloons were still on display Friday afternoon.

"We were set up to sponsor a lot of event for the MAC Tournament," said Assistant Manager James Bledsoe. "Also we’ve had a lot of high end, large hotel catering orders which were canceled because unfortunately they had to cancel their trips."

Mitchell's Ice Cream announced the closing of dining rooms, instead offering ice cream to go and encouraging customers to pay with debit or credit cards so employees do not have to handle as much cash. They've also added one person at each location from open to close to focus on cleaning and sanitizing surfaces.

Outside of Cleveland, there is a similar concern about protecting shoppers while still supporting small businesses in Amherst.

"It will put our small businesses out of business and restaurants that is my fear," said Teresa Gilles, the Executive Director of Main Street Amherst. "If they can’t come down because they’re worried I am sure that every business in Amherst would be more than happy to deliver."

Inside the Mermaid's Tale, owner Judy Recknagel is working to innovate and trying a proactive approach to entice shoppers to support her longstanding small business.

"On Monday business just shut off period and I knew something was different," she said. "I knew what it was and then I knew I had to do something about it."

Recknagel is turning to social media uploading daily videos of jewelry and other products in store, encouraging customers who are concerned about shopping in person to call in their orders.

She is offering in person at home delivery within a half hour radius. Shoppers can also call ahead for a pull up pick up service and get their order handed to them without leaving the car. All in an effort to keep money flowing and doors open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's working, it’s baby steps, it’s not going to change overnight but at least people are coming in they’re calling," said Recknagel. "We’re getting some business because small business like us I’ve been here 28 years, I’ve never seen anything like this we can’t sustain we have to be proactive."