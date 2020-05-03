Neighbors helping neighbors: Local man serves up free dinners each week to those in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One by one, volunteers served up hope to their neighbors Saturday night in a time of need.

“They are just always so happy when they get them like they always say thank you and they are always so grateful which makes my day also,” said volunteer Vanessa Martin.

Kevin Mooney, a sales and marketing manager at The Mohicans Wedding venue in central Ohio is offering up his third night of free dinners to his neighbors.

“I was watching your channel two weeks ago and I saw the lines at the food bank and I thought there is something we can do,” Mooney said.

Mooney, who lives in Rocky River, serves up the free meals every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Cleveland’s West Side. Last week alone they served up 1,500 meals.

“I never thought I’d see this, when I first did this, I asked my guys handing out this food, who is getting this food tonight, is it the people that don’t want to cook tonight or is it the people who it is just the convenience, but it’s the people that need it,” he said.

Mooney is using his resources from the wedding venue to make this all possible. He’s using the kitchen at the Mohicans to prepare the meals and he’s getting help from the employees who were out of work because of the Ohio stay-at-home orders.

“You know the old saying, the more you give, the more you get, it feels good, it feels good,” Mooney said.

Mooney wants to continue to serve his community and his neighbors every Friday and Saturday until this is all over.

“A lot of people going through here, you can see it in their eyes, you can see that they are hurting,” said Mooney.

“I just hope everyone can give what they can and help everyone they see that needs it,” Martin said.

A little help goes a long way.

Mooney lost 400 meals due to a bad cooler on Friday morning but he still planned to serve up about 300 meals Saturday night.

Related Content Cleveland’s own Allie LaForce and Rebol donate meals to St. Vincent Video Video

Act of kindness: The Tavern of Stow delivers 500 free meals to those in need

Anti-violence advocate Yvonne Pointer delivers meals to Cleveland police officers Video Video