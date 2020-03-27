Neighborhood in Avon Lake ‘goes wild’, organizes zoo featuring stuffed animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) -- When you've been cooped up in the house for a few weeks, sometimes you just need to get a little wild, within reason of course.

On Friday, a neighborhood in Avon Lake decided to create their own zoo featuring all kinds of stuffed animals and inflatable creatures.

"We're normally a family on the go, lots of activities and this has been very challenging for us. Luckily, I can stay home with them and try my best to keep them entertained and getting their schoolwork done. We're still looking for breaks and things to do to get outside," Sara Troyer said, who helped organize the zoo.

The zoo helps make social distancing feel just a little bit shorter. It also gives neighbors the chance to see each other and chat for a bit.

"I've been outside more in the winter than I ever have in my life, I hate the cold," said Stefanie Potts. "My daughter still loves stuffed animals, she probably has too many but they're nine and they liked it."