Need the shot? More appointments open Monday for Cleveland’s vaccination site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Appointments will open Monday for the mass vaccination clinic for the coronavirus vaccine at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University.

The next round of appointments will be for March 24th through March 30th.

The clinic launches Tuesday, March 16 and will last for eight weeks.

Over the course of that eight weeks, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says 210,000 Ohio residents will be vaccinated.

Currently people 50 and up, with certain health conditions, and who work in a variety of public job fields, are eligible to receive the vaccine and make an appointment.

There are currently three approved COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.

The clinic will rely on all three.

People who have an appointment in the first three weeks will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine will cover weeks 4, 5, and 6.

Both Pfizer and Moderna are two shot vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be used in weeks 7 and 8.

Gov. DeWine says he has a great working relationship with President Joe Biden and FEMA.

They are also discussing mobile clinics to reach some of Ohio’s more underserved areas.