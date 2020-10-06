Nearly five dozen Kent State students in quarantine following coronavirus exposure at campus dormitories

KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Kent City Health Department has notified 57 students who live on the Kent State University campus that they will need to quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus.

42 of those students live in Koonce Hall on the 9th floor.

The other 15 students live in Centennial Court E on the 3rd floor.

All of the affected students will remain in a separate section of the dormitory.

Any student who tests positive will be moved to isolation.

The university says it is working with the students to make sure their education isn’t disrupted.

Kent State reports 40 new coronavirus cases since September 27.

The University has had 165 cases since students moved in over the summer.