Nearly every Ohio county at red level for coronavirus risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released its latest color-coded map for coronavirus exposure and spread on Thursday.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System determines the risk for COVID-19 in each of the state’s 88 counties and assigns a color. Yellow is the least severe and purple is the most.

On Thursday, 84 counties were in the red level. Four counties, Hocking, Vinton, Gallia and Monroe, are orange.

“At these levels, residents are advised to exercise a high degree of caution and to limit activities as much as possible to help slow the spread of the virus. The Public Health Advisory System was designed as an early warning system to measure when cases and healthcare use were escalating. Today, those measures are all at an elevated plateau and the advisory system does not accurately reflect the sustained high levels.

(Image courtesy: Ohio Department of Health)

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy,” the state health department said.

All counties in the state meet the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high incidence of COVID-19.

Level 1 (Yellow): Active exposure and spread. Conduct a daily health/symptom self-evaluation and stay at home if symptomatic. Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from non-household members. Wear face coverings in public especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Increase caution when interacting with others not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas. Follow good hygiene standards.

Level 2 (Orange): Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. Same guidelines as in Level 1. Avoid contact with anyone who is considered high-risk. High-risk individuals should take extra care to follow precautions. Decrease in-person interactions outside household. Seek medical care as needed, but limit or avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals, nursing homes and residential care facilities to see others as much as possible.

Level 3 (Red): Very high exposure and spread. Limit activities as much as possible. Same guidelines as in Levels 1 and 2. Decrease in-person interactions with others. Consider necessary travel only. Limit attending gatherings of any number.

Level 4 (Purple): Severe exposure and spread. Only leave home for supplies and services. Same guidelines as in Level 1 to 3. Stay at home/necessary travel only.



