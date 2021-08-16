Nearly all of Northeast Ohio has high community spread of coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The latest transmission map from the Centers for Disease Control shows all but one county in Northeast Ohio has a high spread of COVID-19.

Courtesy: CDC

The CDC data is for the case rate from August 8 to August 14.

Ashtabula County is the only Northeast Ohio county not ranked “high.” It is listed as an area with substantial transmission.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1977 new COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

40 others were hospitalized with 4 more taken to the ICU.

Hospitalization data from ODH shows a steady increase in patients.

More than 9,000 people received a COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours.

The vaccination numbers have also been steadily increasing as well.

They’re some of the higher numbers seen since the end of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million program in June.