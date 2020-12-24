Nearly 90,000 coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Ohio on Christmas Eve

Editor’s Note: The video above is of Cleveland first responders receiving the vaccine.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – 89,700 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were scheduled to arrive in Ohio on Christmas Eve.

That was actually 19,500 more than was originally expected, according to Ohio Department of Health.

Just under 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered in Ohio this week.

Some is going to hospitals that hadn’t previously received it.

Others was being distributed to cities to inoculate first responders.

Cleveland first responders began receiving vaccinations Thursday.

These people will later help administer the vaccine to the general public when it’s available.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that teachers and people over the age of 65 would be in the next group to receive vaccines in the state.