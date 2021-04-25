Nearly 40 percent of Ohioans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,064,306 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 873 cases reported today, along with a total of 19,122 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,641 people. There were 44 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 8 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 1,008,318 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 123,683

Cuyahoga: 108,973

Hamilton: 78,926

Montgomery: 50,608

Summit: 46,030

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,569,422 or about 39.09% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 21,595 people were vaccinated.