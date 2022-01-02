Nearly 38K new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over New Year’s weekend

Related video: Local school districts move to remote learning, mask mandates amid COVID surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers for New Year’s weekend.

There have been 2,053,721 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 37,626 cases from the last 48 hours reported Sunday, along with a total of 29,447 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported Sunday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 96,626 people. There were 183 hospitalizations reported in the last 48 hours, and 17 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

The 21-day average of cases in the state is a little less than 13,000 per day.

1,752,831 cases in the state are presumed recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Cuyahoga: 227,664

Franklin: 208,679

Hamilton: 131,890

Summit: 90,813

Montgomery: 89,842

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 7,003,020 or about 59.91% of the population. That number includes people who are considered fully vaccinated. In the last 24 hours, 1,619 people are reported to have started the vaccine.