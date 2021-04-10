Nearly 35% of Ohioans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 1,037,600 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 2,048 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,827 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,047 people. There were 87 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 11 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 981,253 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 120,346

Cuyahoga: 104,849

Hamilton: 77,422

Montgomery: 49,484

Summit: 44,494

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,056,758 or about 34.71% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 72,041 people were vaccinated.

It's been one year since the release of this video shared around the world. We're in a much better place from where we were then, but we can't let up now. Please continue wearing your face coverings, social distancing, and schedule your vaccination today: https://t.co/37EojBspos https://t.co/Rf0bQvPNTl — Ohio Dept of Health (@OHdeptofhealth) April 9, 2021